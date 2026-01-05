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LeasingUK & IrelandWest MidlandsOffice

Deloitte picks One Centenary Way for new Birmingham hub

5 Jan 2026 | 14:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm will relocate from its 4 Brindleyplace base

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