Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Delta acquires Cologne site for €50m logistics project

30 Oct 2025 | 13:58 | London | by May Agaran

Firm to overhaul former Seidel canning factory

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Chavagnes-en-Paillers project, Virtuo and TPG

Virtuo and TPG form joint venture for €200m French logistics development

30 Oct 2025
Read
Les Mousquetaires logo

Three bidders shortlisted for €50m+ French logistics asset

30 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

"Poland's Amazon" takes 27,000 sq m at new logistics project

30 Oct 2025
Read

Scannell kickstarts 61,000 sq m Spanish logistics project

30 Oct 2025
Read