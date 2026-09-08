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LogisticsLeasingSouth EastUK & Ireland

Demand continues to outpace supply in South East logistics hotspots

8 Sep 2026 | 07:38 | London | by May Agaran, Charlie Schouten

Occupier demand rising in locations outside the M25, according to a study by SHW

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