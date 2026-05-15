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OfficeLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Demand for larger space drives London office market

15 May 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Occupiers' net expansion hit six-year high, says Cushman & Wakefield

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