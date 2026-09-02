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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFinancingGermanyInvestmentOffice

Demire sells €44m Germany assets

2 Sep 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm sells 116-room Frankfurt hotel and two offices in Kempten and Chemnitz

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