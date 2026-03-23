NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonOfficePlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Deputy mayor of London: "We must not make it more difficult for people to build"

23 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Howard Dawber talks selling the capital, the Oxford Street MDC and that housing problem...

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Tory mayoral hopeful Festus Akinbusoye: how I would get London building again

2 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Nick Pink hands Barings' European reins over to familiar face

1 Oct 2026
Read
Body Part, Finger, Hand

To buy or not to buy? Bidders cling on despite bond market volatility

28 Sep 2026
Read
Book, Publication, Advertisement

This Charming PM: what next for Burnham’s Smiths-inspired policy agenda?

28 Sep 2026
Read