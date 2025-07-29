Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailEast MidlandsHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Derbion sets aside 75,000 sq ft for padel and skateboarding

29 Jul 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

East Midlands’ largest shopping centre signs community sports operators

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Person

Residential development has become a war on profit: it must end

28 Jul 2025
Read

GPs, workspace and pickleball: the new generation of shopping centre occupiers

15 Apr 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Fabrix gets go-ahead for 135,000 sq ft London logistics hub

6 Sep 2024
Read

Partners ink development agreement for 1m sq ft York Central

8 Apr 2024
Read