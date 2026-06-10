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ResidentialEast MidlandsRetailUK & Ireland

Derby shopping centre secures consent for 1,100+ homes

10 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Former market and retail park to become residential

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