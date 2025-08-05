Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Derwent agrees headlease deal for 50 Baker Street

5 Aug 2025 | 07:49 | London | by May Agaran

Deal agreed with freehold owner The Portman Estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Asda nears £400m portfolio sale-and-leaseback deal with Blue Owl

4 Aug 2025
Read

London office leasing activity climbs to 4.8m sq ft

31 Jul 2025
Read

Hong Kong’s "king of retail" finds buyer for £130m Bond Street block

31 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, College

Harrison Street acquires majority stake in Roundshield

30 Jul 2025
Read