NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Derwent chief exec Paul Williams to step down

22 Jan 2026 | 09:48 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Williams joined the London developer shortly after it was founded in 1984

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Derwent London upgrades 2026 outlook in first-half results

6 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Whitbread hires former Royal Mail exec as estates director

4 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

GreenPoint-backed Lysara hires finance chief

4 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Swiss Prime Site Solutions names investment chief of listed property fund

4 Aug 2026
Read