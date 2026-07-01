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OfficeLondonUK & Ireland

Derwent completes Horseferry House and Tottenham Court Road sales

1 Jul 2026 | 07:34 | London | by May Agaran

Transactions bring total disposals to £279m of the company's £400m target for the year

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