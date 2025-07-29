Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeLondonUK & Ireland

Derwent exchanges on £56m sale of Francis House

29 Jul 2025 | 07:53 | London | by May Agaran

The 43,000 sq ft building was prelet to PR firm Edelman on a 15-year lease

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Derwent secures extension of £450m revolving credit facility

25 Jul 2025
Read

Dominus hoists for-sale sign over Glasgow student scheme

17 Jul 2025
Read

French owner prepares €70m Milan prime office sale

17 Jul 2025
Read

Logicor bags 145,000 sq ft Northamptonshire shed letting

10 Jul 2025
Read