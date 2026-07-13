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FinancingLondonUK & IrelandOffice

Derwent lines up £100m Handelsbanken financing

13 Jul 2026 | 07:30 | London | by May Agaran

Deal for revolving credit facility establishes Swedish bank as new lender to the group

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