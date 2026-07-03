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Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Derwent London launches £30m sale of Brixton aparthotel project

3 Jul 2026 | 07:17 | London | by May Agaran

Colliers appointed to market the scheme

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