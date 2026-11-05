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CorporateLondonUK & IrelandOfficeLeasing

Derwent on track for one of best leasing years on record

5 Nov 2026 | 08:23 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Rising tenant demand helps reduce landlord's vacancy rate to 3.4%

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