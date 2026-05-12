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LeasingCorporateLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Derwent ramps up leasing activity

12 May 2026 | 08:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

London-focused REIT also announces £50m share buyback programme

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