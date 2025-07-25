FinanceCorporateLondonOfficeUK & Ireland
25 Jul 2025 | 07:44 | London | by May Agaran
RCF was agreed with existing core lenders Barclays, HSBC and NatWest
Montagu Evans adds partner to rating advisory team
Investor steps back into UK retail with £90m park purchase
Race against time to clear Gateway 3 obstructions
KKR makes Ireland hires to expand servicing unit
Approval for next phase of Landsec’s Bankside scheme
Octopus secures £118m from LGPS investors
Blackstone’s AUM rises to $1.21tr
Derwent secures extension of £450m revolving credit facility
Weis Group to fight on after losing case against GMCA
Mount Anvil lodges plans for 274 Chelsea homes
Accenture recommits to 250,000 sq ft City HQ
Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake
Cushman names new UK & Ireland head
EY abandons 500,000 sq ft London office hunt
How Alti’s real estate business came crashing down
Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund
Colliers brings in logistics capital markets team
Powerhouse investment manager eyes Roebuck
Star JP Morgan banker departs
Buyer found for £150m Hoxton Southwark hotel