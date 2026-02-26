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OfficeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Derwent sells £110m Fitzrovia office as it looks to accelerate disposals

26 Feb 2026 | 07:58 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

REIT sets target to sell £1bn of assets over three years in annual results

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