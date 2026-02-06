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OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Derwent sells £33m London office

6 Feb 2026 | 07:20 | London | by May Agaran

Firm exchanges on 43,300 sq ft asset with Purestone Capital and BPS London 

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