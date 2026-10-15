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OpinionUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentPolicy & Regulation

Despite the government's positive tone, a clear growth policy is still missing

15 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Tim Roberts

Muddling through will be an achievement in this tough economic climate

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