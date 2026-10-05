Deutsche Asset One sells €100m Berlin resi complex

ResidentialContinental EuropeESGFinancingGermanyInvestment
5 Oct 2026 | 07:16 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Listed asset acquired by Empira
Aviva acquires infrastructure CLO vehicle
CBRE EMEA living guru departs
Over £1bn deployed into UK single-family rentals in Q3
Soho Estates portfolio value surges past £1bn
London life sciences expert joins Populate
Duffy secures €65m investment from Avenue Capital
Centerbridge locked in for £140m logistics park
Savills’ Stratton heads to Cited
Knight Frank makes Glasgow office move
Hammerson appoints AEW exec as finance chief
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
To buy or not to buy? Bidders cling on despite bond market volatility
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub