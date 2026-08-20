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LeasingESGLondonOfficeSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Deutsche Bank confirms move to Oaktree and Quadrant's YY London

20 Aug 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Office will host the German bank's infrastructure functions including technology and operations

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