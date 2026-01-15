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FinancingIrelandUK & IrelandResidential

Deutsche Bank writes €250m loan for Irish resi portfolio

15 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Collection comprises around 2,000 social homes

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