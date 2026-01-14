NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyOffice

Deutsche Hypo loans €50m for Munich office

14 Jan 2026 | 10:50 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Property is held by a Sicore fund

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Commerz Real to offload €50m Heidelberg resi scheme

29 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Dutch developer acquires €57m Munich office

28 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Real IS sells €40m Munich asset to state-owned operator

27 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Formal Wear

HanseMerkur Grundvermögen on inorganic growth opportunities

19 Oct 2026
Read