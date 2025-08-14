Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeDistressGermanyRetail

Deutsche Konsum posts Q3 loss due to restructuring 

14 Aug 2025 | 13:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm is still at risk of losing REIT status 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

PBB takes over Deutsche Investment Group 

13 Aug 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

TAG returns to profit after strong first half

12 Aug 2025
Read
Fire, Forest Fire, Plant

Investors wake up to climate risks

11 Aug 2025
Read
Construction, Construction Crane, Head

Is BTR broke?

5 Aug 2025
Read