Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

DistressContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyRetail

Deutsche Konsum to lose REIT status

22 Jul 2025 | 07:19 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

German retail specialist unlikely to meet equity requirements

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Deutsche Konsum to carry out capital raise in restructuring deal 

29 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Neighborhood

Deutsche Konsum could shed half of its holdings amid restructuring

8 May 2025
Read
Lighting, Electronics, Screen

Deutsche Konsum shares surge as German pension fund raises stake

6 Dec 2024
Read
Face, Head, Person

Deutsche Konsum recovers half of outstanding Obotritia loan

1 Nov 2024
Read