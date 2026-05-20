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RegenerationDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Developer hunt begins for Nottingham shopping centre revamp

20 May 2026 | 15:05 | London | by May Agaran

Homes England starts search following site acquisition last year

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