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ResidentialDevelopmentPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Developer-led cladding repairs lag behind public sector

30 Jun 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

New research claims replacing dangerous material could take another decade without intervention

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