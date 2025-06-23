Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Developer plans 2,000-home Chessington scheme

23 Jun 2025 | 15:51 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Hook Park project to be built on a 50 acre greenfield site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Office Building, Human

Plans for stalled Liverpool site move forward

23 Jun 2025
Read

Pollen Street Capital upsizes Sancus facility to £200m

23 Jun 2025
Read

Pandox consortium buys Dalata shares after rejected takeover bid

23 Jun 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Irish investor hires Goldman exec for UK launch

23 Jun 2025
Read