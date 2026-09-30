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ResidentialDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney

30 Sep 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

The Estate Office Shoreditch opens public consultation to deliver 400 homes at 241 City Road

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