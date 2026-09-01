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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationScotland

Developer plots 850,000 sq ft Scottish data centre campus

1 Sep 2026 | 08:03 | London | by May Agaran

Former IBM Greenock site was initially planned for a 450-home residential scheme

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