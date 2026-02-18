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Student AccommodationEast MidlandsResidentialUK & Ireland

Developer snaps up 1,000-bed Nottingham student scheme

18 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Guildhall project to come forward under new ownership

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