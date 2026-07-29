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Hotels & LeisureUK & IrelandWest MidlandsRegeneration

Developer snaps up 19-storey Birmingham hotel opportunity

29 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Vita plans to deliver remaining elements at Goods Yard site

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