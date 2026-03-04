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LogisticsDevelopmentEast of EnglandUK & Ireland

Developer snaps up site for £120m urban multi-let scheme

4 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Hertfordshire site has outline consent for 245,000 sq ft of industrial and logistics space

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