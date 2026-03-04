Developer snaps up site for £120m urban multi-let scheme

LogisticsDevelopmentEast of EnglandUK & Ireland
4 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young
Hertfordshire site has outline consent for 245,000 sq ft of industrial and logistics space
Martin’s Properties’ chief executive departs
DTZI strikes £60m off-market hospital deal
Arora expands into flexible workspaces
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Ridgley takes the reins at Cushman’s UK hospitality team
Green light for Renaker’s £1.1bn Manchester tower cluster
Oxenwood strengthens German business with new hire
Plans approved for £130m Derbyshire county hall overhaul
Home-equity lenders jump on EU, UK risk-retention bandwagon
Nomura in talks to sell £100m West End block
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
BGO lines up partner for £300m West End office revamp
Cushman bolsters West End capital markets team with senior hire
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
£150m Marylebone sale relaunched following lease restructure
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Bidwells kicks off search for investment partner
Cohort Capital completes Stafford London mezz facility