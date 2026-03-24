NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Developer sought for 550-home Finchley lakeside scheme

24 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran

Former Pentland Group HQ primed for redevelopment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Go-ahead for Landsec's revised £1bn Finchley Road scheme

24 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Road

Plans emerge for 1960s West End block

23 Jul 2026
Read

Hunt begins to find developer for London’s historic markets

26 Jun 2026
Read

Mayor approves Arada's 1,500 Finchley homes

28 May 2026
Read