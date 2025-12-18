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OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

Developer sought for Newham Royal Docks regeneration projects

18 Dec 2025 | 12:54 | London | by May Agaran

Mayor of London plans to bring forward two key sites near City Hall

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