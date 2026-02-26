Developer submits reworked Bristol co-living plans

Co-livingDevelopmentPlanningResidentialSouth WestUK & Ireland
26 Feb 2026 | 08:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
St John's Gate scheme brought forward by Land & Buildings
Hollis bolsters Bristol team with director hire
Cohort Capital completes Stafford London mezz facility
Cerberus targets multi-let industrial assault with new £1bn JV
Greycoat emerges as buyer of £80m South East campus
Regional REIT reports drop in earnings and valuations in first half
BNP Paribas AM Alts raises €1.2bn for infra debt fund
Nestlé picks JLL as global portfolio services provider
GMS Estates puts £25m Covent Garden hotel site on the block
Harris Associates expands to Europe with debut €85m student deals
Demand continues to outpace supply in South East logistics hotspots
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Property grandee Mike Slade dies
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
£19m Inverness mall hits the market
Rise of the super investors
Eastdil agrees blockbuster £900m sale
Kennedy Wilson nears sale of prized £150m Heathrow data centre site