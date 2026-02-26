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Co-livingDevelopmentPlanningResidentialSouth WestUK & Ireland

Developer submits reworked Bristol co-living plans

26 Feb 2026 | 08:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

St John's Gate scheme brought forward by Land & Buildings

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