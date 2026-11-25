RegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastResidentialStudent AccommodationDistress
25 Nov 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten
Joint venture partner exits following wider financial issues
Developer takes on £1bn+ Leeds projects as Torsion exits
Partners float €200m Irish student housing collection
Why not every historic building can – or should – be saved
LRG agrees to buy JLL’s UK high street estate agency
Brickland and Davos launch consultation on £250m Liverpool waterfront scheme
Inrev 2026: investors expect further valuation falls
GPE strikes again with £170m City tower buy
Edinburgh Council seeks new developers for £290m housing schemes
Hyde and Patron Capital launch £250m+ affordable housing joint venture
Columbia Threadneedle names European client portfolio management head
British Land and GIC agree sale of 50% stake in £700m Broadgate development
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?
New York law firm launches 200,000 sq ft London office hunt
Pretium expands outside US with acquisition of London-based investment manager
Q+A: OneIM’s real estate chiefs lift the lid on the firm’s strategy
Investors look to property safe haven as fears of tech bust mount
Korean pension fund explores refinancing options for £1bn+ City trophy
Native Land secures £226m injection for super-prime Belgravia development
Surprise buyer picks up £50m+ office from Spelthorne council
Unilever eyes Fleet Street move