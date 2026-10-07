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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Developer unveils plans for Southampton data centre hub

7 Oct 2026 | 08:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Fawley Waterside will redevelop the former Fawley Power Station site into a 1.5m sq ft campus

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