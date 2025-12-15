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ResidentialDevelopmentFinancingInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Developers agree £70m Leeds residential joint venture

15 Dec 2025 | 08:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Cole Waterhouse and Domis to deliver phase one of £200m Leeds Urban Village

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