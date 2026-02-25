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RegenerationInvestmentResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Developers chosen for Sheffield regeneration projects

25 Feb 2026 | 12:08 | London | by May Agaran

Capital & Centric and Great Places to lead on Furnace Hill, with Igloo Regeneration taking on Neepsend

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