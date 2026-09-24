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ResidentialInvestmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland

Developers pivot from residential in London viability crisis

24 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Sites earmarked for thousands of homes either reduced or converted to other uses

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