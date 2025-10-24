Green Street News - Homepage
Developers plan 700-home Knowsley scheme

24 Oct 2025 | 07:38 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Hallam Land Management and Hyperion Ventures seek permission to redevelop an 83 acre plot off Knowsley Lane

