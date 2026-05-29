NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PlanningLondonOfficePolicy & RegulationRetailUK & Ireland

Developers rail at Oxford Street planning delays

29 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Wait for key legislation mean first applications may not progress until September

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Redevco signs pan-European developer at One James Street office

3 Sep 2026
Read

Ardstone secures planning for amended 562-home Dublin scheme

3 Sep 2026
Read
Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Padrock submits plans for £110m Hertfordshire logistics park

1 Sep 2026
Read

HB Reavis reworks London's One Waterloo plans

26 Aug 2026
Read