Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeFinanceNorth WestOccupierUK & Ireland

DF Capital moves Manchester office to Express Building

16 Jun 2025 | 07:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Specialist bank takes around 23,000 sq ft at Wittington Investment's Great Ancoats Street offices

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Barings confirms £145m logistics portfolio buy

16 Jun 2025
Read

Abstract signs first occupier at Cambridge innovation hub

13 Jun 2025
Read

Trio circle GSA’s €500m Irish platform

13 Jun 2025
Read
Electronics, Computer, Video Gaming

PHP makes last-ditch push for Assura

13 Jun 2025
Read