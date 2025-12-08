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LogisticsESGEast MidlandsLeasingUK & Ireland

DFDS takes 247,000 sq ft Kettering logistics hub

8 Dec 2025 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

International 3PL acquires leasehold of Prologis Park Kettering's DC7 unit

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