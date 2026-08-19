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Co-livingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

DFI adds 200 homes to co-living portfolio

19 Aug 2026 | 11:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investor to forward fund £80m GDV London project

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