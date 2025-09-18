Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentLondonNorth WestSouth EastUK & Ireland

DFI and Argo unveil 1m sq ft urban logistics platform

18 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Amy Finch

Collection is fully let to occupiers including Amazon, Royal Mail and Greencore

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Private equity firms to close £200m of logistics deals

30 Jul 2025
Read

Indurent plans 500,000 sq ft Heywood logistics scheme

1 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Argo and Blue Coast snap up Manchester trading estate

9 Jun 2025
Read

Graftongate and JP Morgan AM join forces for £500m urban logistics drive

16 May 2025
Read