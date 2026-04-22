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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsSingle-family rental

DFI and Evervest’s Danish resi platform closes €46m deal

22 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Acquisition is part of strategy to deploy €500m in Denmark's energy-efficient rental housing

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