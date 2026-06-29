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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordics

DFI and Evervest's resi platform picks up €60m+ scheme

29 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott, Amy Finch

Single-family specialist Komvi is targeting €500m AuM

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